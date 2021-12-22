Miss Nigeria risks arrest as Hisbah police declare beauty pageant forbidden







Newly crowned Miss Nigeria Shatu Garko and her parents may be arrested by Hisbah police in Kano State who said participating in a beauty pageant is forbidden in Islam. Garko, an 18-year-old indigene of Kano State recently became the 44th Miss Nigeria, the first hijab adorning Muslims to win the beauty pageant. Even though Garko […]

