Senate passes 2022 Appropriation Bill of N17.126trn — Nigeria — The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News

The Senate has passed the 2022 Appropriation Bill of N17.126 trillion.

This followed the adoption of the recommendations of the report of its Committee on Appropriations at plenary on Wednesday.

Presenting the report, Sen. Barau Jibrin, the Chairman of the committee said the committee increased the oil price benchmark from 57 to 62 dollars to reflect the current market value in the international market.

“The committee recommended that the additional revenue should be channeled to the following ministries and agencies that forwarded their requests for more funding for very critical projects.

“They include the Ministry of Works and Housing, Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) and the National Population Commission (NPC),” he said.

President of Senate, Dr Ahmed Lawan in his remarks, after the budget was passed commended the committees for ensuring the passage of the budget back to back before the Christmas break.

“This is one of our great legacy…