We’re helpless over army’s inability to target bandits’ location, says El-Rufai | The Guardian Nigeria News

Kaduna State Governor, Nasir el-Rufai, yesterday, lamented his administration’s helplessness following the inability of security operatives to locate the hideout of bandits terrorising the state.

El-Rufai spoke to journalists after his meeting with President Muhammadu Buhari at the State House, Abuja to brief him on the security situation in the state, where terrorists recently killed no fewer than 40 persons.

He noted that the security agencies operating in the area have been overstretched despite the many security institutions in the state as they are involved in operations in all parts of the country.

On the availability of intelligence to trail the bandits, he said: “Yes, we receive security reports, we know a lot about the bandits, where they are and their activities.”

El-Rufai, who lamented the killing of 40 persons in the state, saying that although there had been such incidents, said the recent killings was a great shock and called for more intervention…