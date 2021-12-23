Buhari’s endorsement of Electronic Transmission of results-An Xmas gift: VON DG | The Guardian Nigeria News

Mr Osita Okechukwu, the Director-General, Voice of Nigeria (VON) has urges Nigerians to view President Buhari’s endorsement of Electronic Transmission of results, better known as Bimodal Voters Accreditation System (BVAS) as Xmas gift.

Okechukwu, a foundation member of the All Progressives Congress (APC) said this in Christmas message on Thursday in Abuja.

“A lot of those disappointed over Mr President withholding of assent to Electoral Act 2010 Amendment Bill 2021; did not appreciate the significance of the retention of Electronic Transmission of results. This is the BVAS Xmas Gift, the vaccine to vote rigging and enabler of free and fairer elections in Nigeria,” he said.

Okechukwu commended President Muhammadu Buhari and National Assembly members for the 2021 Christmas gift of Electronic Transmission of election results.

He observed that by collectively endorsing the use of BVAS technology, Buhari, federal lawmakers and dedicated officials of Independent National Electoral…