Klopp, Conte keen for one-legged League Cup semi-finals | The Guardian Nigeria News

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp and Tottenham boss Antonio Conte have called for January’s League Cup semi-finals to be switched to one-legged ties to ease fixture congestion.

Spurs have a backlog of three Premier League fixtures due to postponements for bad weather and coronavirus outbreaks among the squad, while Liverpool have also been impacted by four positive cases of Covid-19 over the past week.

Six of the scheduled 10 Premier League games last weekend were called off and more are expected in the coming weeks as the authorities have decided to press ahead despite record numbers of positive cases across Britain.

The two-legged semi-finals of last year’s League Cup were cut back to one game due to the backlog caused by a late start to the season by the pandemic.

As it stands Liverpool will face Arsenal in the first two midweeks of January with Conte facing his old club Chelsea in the last four.

“I think it would be better with one game absolutely, but obviously what I…