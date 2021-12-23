Lagos spent over N3b to equip police in 2021, Sanwo-Olu reveals — Nigeria — The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News

Assures Lagosians of maximum security in 2022

Lagos State Governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu, yesterday, said over N3 billion had been spent to equip the Nigeria Police in 2021 in its quest to ensure the safety and security of residents.

He gave the assurance that his government in 2022 would ensure the state remains the most secured and safe state with far-reaching support to security operatives in Nigeria.

The governor, who stated this at the 15th town hall on security by the state government, organised by Lagos State Security Trust Fund (LSSTF) at the Civic Centre, Victoria Island, with the theme, “Re-conceptualising Safety and Security In Lagos State,” maintained that the government would continue to play the leading role to secure the state, saying it has demonstrated the commitment in the past and will remain resolute in the quest to enhance peace and security.

“The Lagos State Neighbourhood Safety Agency has been reorganised to play a more active role in providing…