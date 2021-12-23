Lagos warns hospitals against employing non-certified foreign health workers





The Health Facility Monitoring and Accreditation Agency (HEFAMAA) has disclosed that it is set to begin the implementation of the policy that will ensure that Foreign-Based Transient Medical Doctors (FBTMDs) are verified and approved by the Medical Dental Council of Nigeria (MDCN) before they can practice medical profession in the state to safeguard the health of the citizens. The agency warned hospitals in the state to desist from engaging foreigners whose certificates and licenses have not been verified by MDCN and HEFAMAA.

Source: Guardian Newspaper