My journey, challenges and successes as a Nigerian businessman – Abdulqadir, MD, MOAHZ Group | The Guardian Nigeria News

< Previous 1 of 10 Next > Oil magnate Engr (Dr) Ojo Abdulqadir is the founder and president of MOAHZ group of companies Oil magnate Engr (Dr) Ojo Abdulqadir is the founder and president of MOAHZ group of companies

Oil magnate Engr (Dr) Ojo Abdulqadir is the founder and president of MOAHZ group of companies – a fusion of Moahz Oil and Gas Ltd, Moahz Engineering & Project Management Ltd, Moahz Investment Limited, Green-Mozaq Classic Limited, and Moahz Multi-Purpose Limited. Dr. Ojo as he is fondly called is a thorough-bred professional and philanthropist. A proponent for youth inclusion & advancement, he is a renowned technocrat. The European American University (EAU), Panama conferred an honorary doctorate degree on him for his tremendous contributions to the Nigerian petroleum and economic sectors, in this interview, he speaks about his business, his many successes and challenges, his foundation – Ojo…