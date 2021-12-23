Nigeria records highest single day infection — Nigeria — The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News

• Four deaths, 2,123 new cases as Yuletide festivities heighten

• NAFDAC, NPHCDA destroy over 1m expired vaccines

• Delta State reports 395 cases of Omicron variant

• Vaccine inequality, booster programmes will prolong pandemic, WHO laments

• Concerns as Nigerians may need a fourth dose of vaccine to ensure protection from Omicron

• Experts insist country remains vulnerable to massive fourth and more waves

Barely a day after the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) confirmed the country was now in the fourth wave of COVID-19 with over 500 per cent increase in infections across the country, Nigeria recorded 2,123 new COVID-19 infections on Tuesday, its highest ever daily infection since the outbreak of the virus in February 2020.

Wednesday’s figure released by NCDC was 755 higher than the 1,368 infections recorded on Tuesday. It was the first time Nigeria was experiencing a ballooning of its daily difference in new infections and a sharp increase in the number of…