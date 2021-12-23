Webb telescope launch again pushed back | The Guardian Nigeria News

The launch of the James Webb Space Telescope, which astronomers hope will herald a new era of discovery, was again pushed back Tuesday until at least Christmas Day due to “adverse weather conditions” at the launch site in French Guiana, NASA said.

The new target date, if determined to be viable, would be an actual Christmas gift for scientists who have been waiting three decades to see the largest and most powerful telescope take off for space aboard an Ariane 5 rocket.

The launch window on Saturday is from 1220-1252 GMT, the US space agency said.

“Tomorrow evening, another weather forecast will be issued in order to confirm the date of December 25,” it said in a statement.

“The Ariane 5 launch vehicle and Webb are in stable and safe conditions in the Final Assembly Building.”

It was the third time that the Webb telescope launch has been delayed, each time due to minor issues. The first was due to an accident during preparations for the launch in late November, and…