We’re in final phase of campaign against insurgents, other criminals – Buhari | The Guardian Nigeria News

President Muhammadu Buhari has urged troops of Operation Hadin Kai to remain steadfast as they go into the final phase of the campaign against insurgency and other forms of criminalities.

The president, according to a statement issued by his spokesman, Mr Femi Adesina, made the call when he addressed the troops at the Airforce Base in Maiduguri, Borno State, on Thursday.

According to President Buhari, the entire nation remains grateful for the gallantry displayed in ensuring gradual return of peace to the North East, while condoling with families that have lost loved ones, and the wounded.

He said: “I urge you also to stay focused to achieve our strategic end-state which is the defeat of all adversaries and restoration of an economically viable North East Geo-political Zone and other parts of the Country where Nigerians are free to go about their activities without fear or harassment.’’

The president assured families of soldiers who paid the supreme price for the nation and…