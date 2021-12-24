Avuru's lawyer says SEPLAT allegations against him are 'fictitious'





Founder and former MD/CEO of Seplat, Austin Avuru, has urged members of the public to disregard his purported sacking as a non-executive director of the company. Avuru in a statement by his lawyer, Osaro Eghobamien, SAN and Folabi Kuti, SAN of Perchstone and Graeys, said the general public should discredit the sack announced by Seplat […]

Source: Guardian Newspaper