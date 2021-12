On December 16, Netflix and Kunle Afolayan released Nigeria’s first ever Christmas film – A Naija Christmas to global audiences. Keeping up with the Christmas spirit of giving and festivity, Netflix and Kunle Afolayan are excited to present a music video of Fuji maestro Pasuma performing the Christmas Gala Song from A Naija Christmas. Speaking […]

