COVID-19: No death from Omicron variant yet in Nigeria, says NCDC | The Guardian Nigeria News

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control, (NCDC), says no person in Nigeria has died of COVID-19 with the B.1.1.529 SARS-CoV-2 lineage, the Omicron variant, in the country, as the variant surges across the country.

The NCDC Director-General, Dr Ifedayo Adetifa, disclosed this to newsmen on Friday in Abuja.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Data from the African Union (AU) shows that the Omicron variant of the coronavirus is spreading rapidly across the African continent.

AU’s Africa Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) said as of Thursday, that 22 countries have reported the presence of the Omicron variant.

“We can see clearly that Omicron is spreading very quickly,” said John Nkengasong of the CDC.

Around a month after South Africa first discovered the more infectious variant, it has now been detected as far as Egypt, Togo, Morocco, Kenya, Mauritius and Burkina Faso.

Nkengasong said there are grounds for optimism, pointing to initial findings from…