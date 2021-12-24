NBC to establish Institute for Broadcast Policy and Regulation in 2022 – DG | The Guardian Nigeria News

Director-General, National Broadcasting Commission (NBC), Malam Shehu Ilelah, has said that the commission will establish Institute for Broadcast Policy and Regulations in 2022.

Ilelah, who made the disclosure at a news conference on Thursday in Abuja, said that the establishment of the institute would enhance professionalism in the broadcast industry.

He said that the commission had initiated the partnership with National Universities Commission (NUC) and National Board for Technical Education (NBTE) for broadcast curricular accreditation at the nation’s tertiary institutions.

“Preparations for the establishment of Institute for Broadcast Policy and Regulation are top in my agenda for next year. This is to ensure professionalism,” he said.

Ilelah reiterated the need for professionalism in broadcasting, saying: “we know the harm fake news, hate speech and unprofessional broadcast have cost the society.

“We must be extremely cautious of the contents we put out. NBC prides…