Police arrest suspected “one-chance” robbers in Ilorin | The Guardian Nigeria News

The Police Command in Kwara said it had arrested a commercial taxi cab with three occupants suspected to be “one chance” robbers in Ilorin.

The suspects are Adebayo Hakeem, Akintola Abdullahi and Muyiwa Obaseki.

The command`s Spokesman, SP Ajayi Okasanmi, who disclosed this in a statement on Thursday in Ilorin, said the suspects were arrested with their victim, Omoedemi Ayoleyi, in front of Kwara Hotel.

Okasanmi said that the victim claimed to had earlier been swindled of N38,000 and a gold earring valued at N50,000.

He added that the suspects were arrested with their operational vehicle, a MAZDA 323, painted Kwara taxi colour, saloon car with registration number: LRN 204 YK.

The spokesman said that investigation into the matter has commenced in accordance with the directive of the Commissioner of Police, CP Tuesday Assayomo.

He therefore advised members of the public to be conscious of their environment, the vehicles they board while traveling and who they share…