“Sex And The City” Chris Noth Accusers Of Sexual Assault Increases To 5 | The Guardian Nigeria News

24 December 2021

10:07 am Lisa Gentile has become the fifth woman this month to come forward with allegations to say that she was abused sexually by Sex and the City’s actor Chris Noth. This was made known at a press conference with her attorney Gloria Allred. The singer and songwriter stated she was “sexually victimized” and “sexually abused” by…

