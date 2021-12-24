The last Christmas as Governor Fayemi | The Guardian Nigeria News

This Christmas is the last that Governor Kayode Fayemi will spend as the helmsman of Ekiti State. He happens to be term-limited and cannot seek further re-election as governor. Some of the other outgoing governors have had recourse to retire to the Senate. The leadership recruitment process in Nigeria has over the years not been up to par. For me, Governor John Kayode Fayemi (JFK) should aim higher and contest to become Mr. President.

The time has come for Nigeria to put up her First Eleven in the contest for the power game. Fayemi has seen it all as the respected chair of the Governors Forum, and it would definitely not be out of place for him to throw his hat into the ring for the epic battle of becoming Nigeria’s president in 2023.

Nigeria today needs a president versed in the modern ways of doing things. Back in time, when the United States of America needed youthful dynamism to rev things up, the country beckoned on John F Kennedy in 1960. Down the years, the world bore…