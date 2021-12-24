Troops apprehend 16 migrant bandits, eliminate scores in North Central – DHQ | The Guardian Nigeria News

The Defence Headquarters says troops of Operation Whirl Stroke operating in Benue, Nasarawa and Taraba, arrested 16 migrant bandits from Niger Republic.

It said the bandits were arrested in different operations across the North Central.

The Acting Director, Defence Media Operations, Brig.-Gen. Bernard Onyeuko, disclosed this while giving update on military operations across the country between Dec. 9 and 23, on Thursday in Abuja.

Onyeuko said that troops executed several operations at Tine-Nune village in Mbatin Council Ward and Tse Yorbee town in Ukum Local Government Area, Ojapo community and Edumoga forest in Okpokwu Local Government Area and along Makurdi–Kula road in Benue.

He added that other operations were executed at Ugya forest in Toto LGA of Nasarawa, at the period with commendable results.

He said that 12 criminals were neutralised, while 26 criminal elements including 16 migrant bandits from Niger Republic were arrested.

He added that 16 different types of arms and…