5,900 flights scrapped as Omicron hits Christmas weekend travel — World — The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News

Nearly 6,000 flights have been cancelled worldwide over the long Christmas weekend and thousands more were delayed, a tracking website reported Saturday, as the highly infectious Omicron variant brings holiday hurt to millions.

Compounding the travel chaos in the United States, severe weather in the country’s west is due to wreak havoc on roadways and other routes there although it may well bring a white Christmas to northwest cities Seattle and Portland.

According to Flightaware.com, more than 2,620 flights were scrubbed around the globe on Saturday, including 929 originating from or headed to US airports, with 6,000 delays as of 1930 GMT.

On Friday, there were around 2,400 cancellations and 11,000 delays, while Sunday cancellations have already approached 900.

Pilots, flight attendants and other employees have been calling in sick or having to quarantine after exposure to Covid, forcing Lufthansa, Delta, United Airlines, JetBlue, Alaska Airlines and many other short-staffed…