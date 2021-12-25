Ayade suspends 14-month-old curfew | The Guardian Nigeria News

26 Nov
Cross River government has raised the alarm over security concerns in the state especially from the Ambazonian separatist group in Southern Cameroon.
29 Nov
Gov. Ben Ayade of Cross River has suspended the 2021 annual Calabar carnival due to insecurity and the outbreak of Omicron COVID-19 variant.
30 Nov
Cross River State governor, Senator Ben Ayade, has suspended the 2021 Calabar Carnival over new covid-19 variant Omicron. The state commissioner for tourism, Eric Anderson, last week said the carnival…
Source: Guardian Newspaper