Christmas: Some worship centres flout COVID-19 protocols | The Guardian Nigeria News

As Nigeria joins the rest of the world to celebrate Chrismas, the birthday of Jesus Christ on Saturday, some churches in Abuja did not obey/enforce the COVID-19 protocols of wearing face mask and social distancing.

Christmas is an annual festival commemorating the birth of Jesus Christ, observed primarily on Dec. 25 as a religious and cultural celebration among billions of people around the world.

A News Agency of Nigeria (NAN)

correspondent who went round some churches to monitor the celebration observed that some worshipers were not wearing their face masks, while others just kept it in their pockets, as some threw caution to the wind and did not have masks at all.

NAN reports that the Presidential Steering Committee on COVID-19 had appealed to Nigerians to imbibe the culture of civic responsibility and observe safety measures to reduce community transmission of COVID-19 during the festive period.

The measures include the avoidance of activities that involve mass gathering,…