Fuel thieves caused inferno, collapse of electricity high tension tower | The Guardian Nigeria News

The Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN) says Friday’s inferno in Lagos that led to the collapse of five high tension towers was caused by petroleum products pipeline vandals.

The inferno occurred at vandalised pipeline on Isheri Olofin, off Igbando-LASU Expressway and it caused massive damage to the 330KV Ikeja-West Akangba Transmission Line 1.

Mrs Ndidi Mbah, TCN’s spokesperson stated in Abuja that the inferno burned off a large portion of the electricity conductor.

She stated also that the inferno triggered a resistant pull on the high-tension towers along the line route, causing five of them to collapse.

“The incident which is estimated to have occurred at about 12.29 a.m. on Friday, burnt a wide portion of the 330kv transmission line which wheels 145mw of bulk power to the Akangba Substation.

“The transmission towers affected are the two closest to the site of the inferno and three across the Lagos Canal.

“As a result of the incident, there is a major reduction of…