NPA expects 27 ships with petroleum products, others at Lagos ports | The Guardian Nigeria News

The Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA) says it is expecting 27, ships laden with petroleum products, food items and others from Dec. 24 to Jan. 5.

The NPA made this known in its publication, `Shipping Position`, a copy of which was made available to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Lagos on Friday.

According to it, the ships are expected to arrive at the Lagos Port Complex.

The publication said that the ships contained general cargo, frozen fish, containers, bulk sugar, base oil, trucks, bulk wheat, steel, ethanol and butane gas.

According to the NPA, another three ships had arrived the ports waiting to berth with bulk sugar, and petrol.

Also, the organisation said that 23 other ships were at the ports discharging bulk wheat, general cargo, container, frozen fish bulk gypsum, ethanol, bulk sugar, butane gas, automobile gasoline and petrol.