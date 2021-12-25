





If there’s one thing, Christmas is well known for its the sound of carols playing from speakers everywhere you look. Infectious sounds with catching rhymes, Christmas carols have grown with us from childhood into adulthood. What’s more exciting about them is the untold secrets behind these carols that no one talks about. In fact, many […]

The post The Untold History Behind Your Favourite Timeless Christmas Carols appeared first on The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News.





Source: Guardian Newspaper