‘Women need to work together and support one another’ | The Guardian Nigeria News

Ebun Feludu is the brain behind JAM The Coconut Food Company, a family legacy business that creates food and beauty solutions from coconuts. At the center of her operations is an army of coconut amazons who live in the rural coastal communities where her factories are located. The women make up 80 per cent of Feludu’s workforce and their work accounts for 80 per cent of household income. With the money they earn, they are able to support their families and educate their children, thereby breaking the cycle of poverty.

Committed to the growth of women at her factory and her women community at large, she is channeling enterprise to build the Africa of her dreams, starting with Nigeria. In 2017, she was made Nigeria rep for Women Economic Forum (WEF) and in 2019, led the largest delegation of women to the annual WEF conference in New Delhi. In June 2020, she was announced as president of the Nigeria-India Bilateral Business Council, creating a bridge connecting women in business in…