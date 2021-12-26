Eyimofe makes Guardian UK’s best films from Africa, Asia, Latin America list





Eyimofe, the multiple award-winning Nigerian feature film, has been picked along with nine others on a shortlist of top films from Africa, Asia and Latin America by The Guardian of the UK. The top British media organisation commissioned its writers to pick their favourite recent world cinema releases and Eyimofe and four other films from […]

