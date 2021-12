Top US pandemic advisor Anthony Fauci on Sunday acknowledged a Covid “testing problem” as the Omicron strain overwhelms the nation, and he vowed to make more tests available to Americans next month. “One of the problems is that that’s not going to be totally available to everyone until we get to January, and there are […]

Source: Guardian Newspaper