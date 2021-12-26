FCTA issued COVID-19 protection enforcement measures for Christmas — Nigeria — The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News

The Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) has issued COVID–19 protection enforcement measures for the Christmas and New Year celebrations in the terriory.

The Secretary of FCTA Health and Human Services Secretariat, Dr Abubakar Tafida issued the measures in a statement on Saturday in Abuja.

He said the administration had

observed with dismay the attitude of people to adopt simple measures that offer protection against being infected by the COVID-19.

He said that the current status of the COVID-19 in the FCT was worrisome, adding that the cases so far on Dec. 24, “are 2,591, which is 1,028 per cent increase of the 252 cases confirmed in November 2021.”

” In addition, hospital admissions for COVID-19 have increased by over 634 per cent from 35 in November to 222 so far in December.

” Also, the number of active cases being treated in the treatment centres and at private homes rose from 130 at the end of November to today’s figure of 2,352 (1,809 per cent)…