



Russian energy giant Gazprom has rejected accusations that Moscow is limiting gas deliveries to Europe and denounced Germany’s resale of gas to Poland amid soaring prices. Poland this week accused Moscow of having stopped its deliveries via the Yamal-Europe pipeline that sends Russian gas to Western Europe, accusing Gazprom of “manipulation”. The pipeline was operating […]

The post Russia denies withholding gas supplies to Europe appeared first on The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News.





Source: Guardian Newspaper