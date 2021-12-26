The idea and a brief history of cryptocurrencies | The Guardian Nigeria News

Cryptocurrencies are a type of digital currency decentralized and not controlled by any government. The history of cryptocurrencies can be traced back to the 1980s, when they were called cyber currencies. These coins started gaining in popularity in 2008 with the introduction of Bitcoin, which was created by an anonymous programmer or group of programmers under the name Satoshi Nakamoto.

Since the launch of Bitcoin in 2009, cryptocurrencies have been all the rage. Over the past few years, their popularity has only grown, with more and more people investing in them. But what are they? And where did they come from?

In this post, we’ll take a brief look at the history of cryptocurrencies and how they’ve evolved.

Idea of Cryptocurrencies – 1980s

The cryptocurrency was first mentioned in 1989, and a few years after in 1980, American cryptographer David Chaum invented digital cash, which relied on cryptography to secure and verify transactions. But it was only in the early 1990s…