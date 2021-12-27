Abaribe eyes Abia governorship seat | The Guardian Nigeria News

Sen. Enyinnaya Abaribe, Senate Minority Leader, on Monday declared interest to contest the Abia governorship seat at the 2023 general elections.

Abaribe made his interest known at a civic reception organised in his honour by Nzuko Ahiaba La Abayi, a sociocultural organisation in Ahiaba in Obingwa Local Government Area of the state.

He expressed his readiness to serve and to deliver more dividends of democracy to the people.

“As an Igbo man I respect constituted authority. I believe the number one citizen of the state should know and I have paid him that respect.

“I have let him know and by extension the people of Abia and I am telling the people of Abia to look forward to seeing me in charge in Abia state come 2023,’’ he said.

Abaribe said that it was time for people of Abia to make choices that would facilitate enhanced socio-economic development in the state.

He expressed gratitude to God for divine guidance and thanked his constituents for organising a civic reception…