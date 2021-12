Rapper P Diddy has sold the California home where his late ex-girlfriend and mother of three of his children, Kim Porter, died for $7million. Kim Porter had maintained an on-off relationship with the rapper until 2007. She died of labour pneumonia in 2018, and her body was discovered on the property. Real name Sean Combs, […]

The post Diddy Sells California Home For $7million appeared first on The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News.





Source: Guardian Newspaper