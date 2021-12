Kanye West is ready to do whatever it takes for Kim Kardashian, even buying a $4.5million house across the street from the reality star’s Hidden Hills mansion. YE just closed on a 3651 square-foot 5-bedroom home in LA’s exclusive Hidden Hills community two weeks after the Kardashian filed to be declared legally single. His purchase […]

The post Kanye West Buys $4.5m House Across Kim Kardashian's Home appeared first on The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News.





Source: Guardian Newspaper