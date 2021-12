Presidents Cyril Ramaphosa, Muhammadu Buhari, ex-Presidents Olusegun Obasanjo, Goodluck Jonathan and former Nigerian Ambassador to the Philippines, Dr. Yemi Farounbi….

The post Ramaphosa, Buhari, Obasanjo, Jonathan mourn as Desmond Tutu dies at 90 appeared first on The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News.





Source: Guardian Newspaper