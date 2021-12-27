Somalia’s president says PM suspended as elections spat deepens | The Guardian Nigeria News

Somalia’s long-running political crisis escalated on Monday as the president announced he was suspending Prime Minister Mohamed Hussein Roble, who blasted the move as unconstitutional.

The announcement came a day after the two men sparred over the country’s sluggish preparations for elections, with Roble accusing President Mohamed Abdullahi Mohamed, who is better known as Farmajo, of sabotaging the polls.

Relations between Farmajo and Roble have long been frosty, but the latest development raises fears for Somalia’s stability as it struggles to stage elections and fight a jihadist insurgency.

On Monday, Farmajo’s office said the president had “decided to suspend Prime Minister Mohamed Hussein Roble and stop his powers since he was linked with corruption”, accusing…