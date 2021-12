Spider-Man: No Way Home has become the first film to make $1 billion at the box office worldwide since the COVID-19 pandemic began, according to CNN Business. It took 12 days for the film to hit the milestone. Spider-Man: No Way Home — which stars Tom Holland, Zendaya and Benedict Cumberbatch — is also the […]

Source: Guardian Newspaper