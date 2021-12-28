2021: Weak incomes, inflation push investors away from rights issues | The Guardian Nigeria News

• Nigerians may lose ownership of listed firms over loans for rights

• How weak growth, sluggish NGX performance, forex scare investors

• 10 firms list N906b shares on NGX in 2021 as investors initiate sell-offs

A lot of listed firms on the Nigerian Exchange Limited (NGX) may, in the near future, be controlled by foreign investors due to failure of existing shareholders to subscribe to rights issues offered by their companies as a result of rising poverty, inflation and devalued currency.

Right issues are the options given by a company to the existing shareholders to buy the shares of the company.

Already, stakeholders are worried that Nigerian shareholders, many of whom are already old and without proxies, are losing out in controlling stakes in some of the listed firms as their foreign counterparts and institutional investors are mopping up available rights, extending their controlling interests in the entities.

With many shareholders unable to take their rights, firms are…