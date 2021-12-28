‘Peru’ Remix Tops UK Apple Chart Ahead Of ‘All I Want For Christmas’ | The Guardian Nigeria News

By Oreoritse Tariemi 28 December 2021 |

4:50 pm Fireboy’s Peru Remix featuring Ed Sheeran has topped the UK Apple Chart ahead of Mariah Carey’s All I Want For Christmas. Apple Music 25 London places the recently released remixed at the top of the chart, moving the Queen of Christmas to second place. Responding with excitement at the milestone, Fireboy tweeted: “Thank you, London.” Peru remix was released…

