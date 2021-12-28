Unrealistic running costs for lawmakers | The Guardian Nigeria News

The N17 billion being paid yearly to members of the National Assembly, as disclosed by the Senate President, Dr. Ahmed Lawan, is high and in disunity with the state of the national economy. It is a phenomenon that has undoubtedly been aggravating high cost of governance, and very limited real development of the Nigerian polity. If the federal lawmakers have any love for the ordinary Nigerian, they should voluntarily cut the allowances drastically, or allow the appropriate authority to review them downward and thus free resources for more direct impact on Nigerians.

The Senate President’s disclosure was perhaps the first time in decades that the leadership of the National Assembly would openly make public part of the honorariums of members of the National Assembly (NASS). His action is courageous but still falls short of full disclosure of the entire remunerations of the legislators; a failure that has rendered their salary package into subjects of speculations, notably that they…