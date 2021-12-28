World mourns anti-apartheid icon Tutu, ‘warrior for justice’ — World — The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News

South Africa on Monday began a week of mourning for revered anti-apartheid fighter Archbishop Desmond Tutu.

The Nobel Peace laureate passed away on Sunday at the age of 90, stripping the world of a towering moral figure and the last great protagonist of a heroic South African era.

His funeral will be held on New Year’s Day at Cape Town’s St. George’s Cathedral, his former parish, his foundation said, although ceremonies are likely to be muted because of Covid-19 restrictions.

Dozens of people braved rain to gather outside the cathedral on Monday, leaving flowers and messages.

The widow of South Africa’s first black president Nelson Mandela, Graca Machel, on Monday mourned “the loss of…