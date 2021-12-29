Apple puts India iPhone plant 'on probation' after mass food poisoning





Apple said Wednesday it has put the Indian plant of its main supplier “on probation” after mass food poisoning and protests over workers’ living conditions. Some 250 women working at Foxconn’s iPhone factory in the southern Indian state of Tamil Nadu were treated for food poisoning this month, 159 of whom were hospitalised. This prompted […]

Source: Guardian Newspaper