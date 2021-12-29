Delta tops daily COVID-19 chart with 194 cases | The Guardian Nigeria News

Delta topped Nigeria’s daily COVID-19 chart on Tuesday with 194 out of the 599 cases, the Nigeria Centre of Disease Control (NCDC) has said.

The NCDC made this known on the Website on Wednesday morning.

The centre the 194 cases were recorded from Dec. 13 to Dec. 27.

The NCDC said the 599 cases on Tuesday, showed another decline from the 859 registered on Monday.

The NCDC also said that Lagos State reported three COVID deaths, raising its death toll from 757 to 760.

The agency also said Lagos reported 35 cases on Tuesday while Ondo has 23.

Others are Edo-94, FCT-80,Kaduna – 48, Kano (21), Rivers (20), Kwara (20), Ogun (18), Plateau (12), Abia (8), Cross River (8), Ekiti (6), and Bauchi (3).

The NCDC noted that the pandemic has claimed 3,027 lives across the country since the outbreak in 2020.

It added that Nigeria now has 239,010 COVID-19 cases.

The NCDC stated that 213,180 have so far been treated and discharged.

The agency said that as of Tuesday, the number of active cases…