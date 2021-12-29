Kim Kardashian Bashed For Posting Spoilers Of "Spider-Man: No Way Home"





Reality TV star and business mogul, Kim Kardashian has been bashed online for posting some huge spoilers for the new superhero sequel, “Spider-Man: No Way Home”. The reality star supposedly watched the new film that is currently playing only in theatres and not on streaming services yet, from her own home. The 41-year-old shared on […]

Source: Guardian Newspaper