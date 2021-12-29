Lagos Assembly honours outgoing CP Odumosu | The Guardian Nigeria News

The Lagos State House of Assembly has honoured the outgoing Commissioner of Police, Mr Hakeem Odumosu, who is due for retirement in January 2022.

The Speaker of the House, Mudashiru Obasa, made this known when the Commissioner of Police led a team of officers to the Assembly during plenary in Lagos on Wednesday.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the outgoing commissioner of police was promoted to the rank of Assistant Inspector-General of Police.

Obasa said Odumosu was honoured as the first commissioner of police to stand before the lawmakers and address the people of Lagos on his experience and issues with policing Lagos.

The speaker added that this was because he was considered to have effectively managed the security of the state.

Obasa further thanked Odumosu for his openness and responsiveness each time there were issues affecting the peace of the state.

The speaker, thereafter, kicked against the police harassment, intimidation and extortion of residents in the…