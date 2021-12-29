Leak impossible without interference, experts insist — Nigeria — The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News

Experts involved in the killing of the Santa Barbara Wellhead in Nembe, Bayelsa State, have argued that only deliberate interference with the equipment could have enabled a disruption to its normal functions.

The spillage, which has now been stopped, the engineers stated, could only have resulted in that type of outcome because the device was tampered with.

Specifically, they concluded that it was impossible for a wing valve installed on a wellhead to become detached so abruptly, noting that the type of action could only have been achieved if unauthorised persons had altered the facility.

The wing valve is a piece of flow-control equipment used in oil and gas operations and is part of a Christmas tree used to shut inflow from an oil well.





Source: Guardian Newspaper