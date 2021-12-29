Luxemburgo leaves Cruzeiro days after Ronaldo acquisition | The Guardian Nigeria News

Former Brazil coach Vanderlei Luxemburgo has left Brazilian side Cruzeiro, the second division club announced on Tuesday, just 10 days after World Cup winner Ronaldo said he was buying it.

“Given the budgetary reality of the club, the technical staff will not be retained,” Cruzeiro said on Twitter, adding a successor to Luxemburgo would be announced in the coming days.

Luxemburgo, who won the Copa America with Brazil in 1999, only joined the club in August.

Back-to-back champions as recently as 2013-14, Cruzeiro finished a pitiful 14th in the Brazilian Serie B last season.