Nigeria won’t take expired vaccines again — NAFDAC D-G | The Guardian Nigeria News

Prof. Mojisola Adeyeye, Director-General of the National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC), says the agency is working with international partners to ensure Nigeria gets vaccines with long expiration date.

Adeyeye spoke against the backdrop of the one million doses of vaccines that expired in November and were destroyed by NAFDAC and the National Primary Health Care Development Agency and the Abuja Environmental Protection Agency.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the 1,066,214 doses of expired AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccines were destroyed at the Gosa Dumping site in Abuja.

Adeyeye told NAN on Wednesday in Lagos that the expired vaccines had very short expiration which made it impossible to be administered in time due to logistics reasons.

She said: “When developed countries started using vaccine for many months, we didn’t have access to them until we started receiving donations, not just through COVAX alone but from some…