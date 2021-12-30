1xBet is the official sponsor of the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations — Sport — The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News

Africa’s leading bookmaker 1xBet will sponsor the Africa Cup of Nations, which takes place 9th January – 6th February 2022 in Cameroon. Initially, the tournament was scheduled for 2021 before being postponed. The iconic event will see 24 top teams from the continent fight for the right to be called the best in Africa.

Under the terms of the agreement, 1xBet advertisements will be present in stadiums where the matches will take place, as well as on TV, tickets and various graphic materials. For its part, 1xBet will do everything to make the tournament even more interesting for viewers.

So, at 1xBet, football fans will find many special bets and exciting offers for the tournament. The bookmaker has prepared several concurrent promotions for fans: