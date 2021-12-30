Amid currency crisis, reserves gain $5 billion in 2021 | The Guardian Nigeria News

Amid currency crisis and fluctuation in oil prices, the country’s gross foreign reserves dipped by nearly $600 million in December alone. This raises fresh concern about the short to medium-term stability of the foreign exchange market.

The figure closed at $40.59 billion on December 22 as against $41.19 billion, bringing the net gain within the period to -$598.93 million. The last reported figure in the month, as at press time—$40.59 billion, was the lowest since October 18, 2021. Then, the gross reserves figure was $40.39 billion.

It remained in an upswing thereafter, reaching a recent all-time high of $41.82 billion on October 29 before it started a gradual but consistent decline.

On a month-on-month (M-o-M) basis, the reserves lost $720.07 million. The gross external reserves as reported by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) on November 22, 2021, was $41.37 billion, putting the month-on-month loss at approximately…